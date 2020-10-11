Suicide awareness and prevention car show

COLORADO SPRINGS – Ceramic Pro Colorado Springs – Car Wraps and Auto Graphics, hosted a car show on Saturday to help those impacted by suicide.

The owners of the shop said they both have had friends die by suicide. One of the owners Ron Hester said he knows two people who died by suicide in the last 90 days.

His partner Branden Hickman said he’s also been through a dark phase in his life but he’s still here and he stated he wants other people to have hope.

They said this car show raised money for the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention and Lori Boarman.

This car show isn’t their first for community fundraising. They had one in 2019 for a woman who was fighting breast cancer. They stated it is their way to give back to Colorado Springs.