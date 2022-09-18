COLORADO SPRINGS — Runners and walkers hit the streets for the 14th annual Be Ovary Aware 5k run and 3k walk.

September is Gynecologic and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this run-walk is just one of the ways over the weekend people raised awareness for one of the deadliest of all the gynecologic cancers.

Participants donned teal — the official color for genealogical cancers — and after the walk-run, they got to check out vendors, a DJ and the annual survivor’s breakfast provided by Luchals Soulful Seafood.

Organizers said while the event is about raising awareness, it’s also about celebrating those who survived.

“These are representative from of each year that one survives,” said Pam Burns, volunteer and survivor, who had one beaded necklace for each year she survived cancer. “So, like, I have 19 years. And it’s just a way of letting others see that there are survivors.”

This year, the run-walk saw over 400 people and raised more than 50,000 dollars for Sue’s Gift.