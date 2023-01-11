(CALHAN, Colo.) — A proposal to drill 22 new wells has ranchers in southeastern Colorado concerned.

Gingersnap Rescue Ranch is one of those that is against this new proposition. The ranch moved to Hanover after a wildfire destroyed their first property.

Eryn Maggard, the owner of Gingersnap Rescue Ranch, said they recently found out a builder wants to drill a bunch of wells for a new subdivision, which she said will damage her water supply at the ranch and possibly dry it up completely.

ON Jan. 11 at 6p.m., ranchers will be gathering at the Farmer’s State Bank in Calhan to discuss this proposal and their next plan of action.

The deadline to submit objections is Jan. 14th.

FOX21 News will be following this story and provide updated information when it becomes available.