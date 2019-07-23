Stuff the Bus now looking for specific school supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two weeks into Operation Back to School’s Stuff the Bus Campaign, Colorado Springs is well on its way to setting a new record.

While there’s an abundance of notebooks and pencils, Operation Back to School is still need in of specific school supplies.

Want to help? Purchase a $10 pre-packaged bag from any local Safeway store. Or you can buy your own school supplies and drop it off at any local fire station or at Christmas Unlimited.

They will be collecting donations until August 9.

Click here for a list from Christmas Unlimited.

Click here for a list of drop off locations.