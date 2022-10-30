(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over a hundred high school students competed for a congressional nomination into a U.S. Service Academy from Congressman Doug Lamborn, Saturday on Oct. 29.

Lamborn conducted interviews for the class of 2027 nominee to four out of five U.S. Service Academies at the Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs. A total of 106 students applied for a nomination in 2022 – 39 women and 67 men.

Each future service member has been widely involved in their schools and communities. They were interviewed by 40 panelists of local community leaders to determine who will get the congressional nomination to attend a U.S. Service Academy.

78 out of the 106 are hoping to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy including one Discovery Canyon Campus High School student, Danica Bishop.

“I’m really grateful to live in this country and it kind of frustrates me when I hear other people saying that they wish as soon they graduate high school they could just go to Canada or move somewhere else,” said Bishop. “We’re afforded a lot of freedoms and opportunities here and I’m really grateful for that and I want to give back.”

Applications were open to students in Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District who were seeking a nomination to four of the five U.S. Service Academies:

U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY

U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD

U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY

The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.