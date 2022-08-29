COLORADO SPRINGS — Students of Challenger Middle School (CMS) reported seeing threats made against the school on social media.

On the morning of August 29, students arriving at school reported seeing threats made against the school on social media. Administrators, Academy District 20 Security and the Colorado Spring Police Department (CSPD) investigated and conducted a threat assessment.

“We are pleased to report due to the swift action of our students, staff, security, and CSPD, the situation has been remedied and there is no threat to our campus, students, and staff. It is business as usual at CMS,” said Debbie Holt, Principal of Challenger Middle School.

Holt said “Today’s events serve as a reminder of the importance of ‘if you see something, say something.’ We will continue speaking with our students about reporting events like this to a trusted adult, as well as using Safe2Tell. We encourage our families to also speak to your student(s) about continuing to speak up. The safety of each of our students and staff is paramount. I would like to compliment our students for speaking up and seeking a trusted adult.”

Safe2Tell is an anonymous reporting tool students can use for concerns about their or others’ safety.