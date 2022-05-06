UPDATE: The shooting did not take place at Mitchell High School, but was secured for safety concerns. Students have been released from the school.

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of N. Academy and San Miguel. Two minors received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A student was shot in the arm off campus near Mitchell High School, Friday afternoon.

The student came back to campus with non-life threatening injuries.

Campus activities have been put on hold and students may be late getting home.

