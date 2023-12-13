(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Rampart High School was put on “Hold” status due to concerns about a student possibly having a weapon on school grounds. According to police, a 19-year-old student allegedly got into an altercation on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, and the victim told officers the student threatened them with a gun.

CSPD said officers responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Montebello Drive near North Academy Boulevard just after 8 a.m. According to CSPD, there had been an altercation where the victim claimed an argument escalated over parking and the suspect threatened them with a gun.

Officers learned that the suspect was a 19-year-old student at Rampart High School. CSPD contacted the School Resource Officer (SRO) and confirmed the suspect was on campus.

School administration, District 20 Security personnel, and the SRO placed the campus on “Hold” status due to concerns about the suspect possibly having a weapon on school grounds. Once they determined there was no threat, the “Hold” status was released.

CSPD continued its investigation and said officers were able to establish probable cause for the initial incident and arrested the student, whose name has not yet been released.