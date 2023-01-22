Structure work almost complete on US HWY 350 & CO HWY 9

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says structure work is almost finished on Colorado HWY 9 near Guffey and complete on US 350 near Timpas.

Courtesy of CDOT; Fremont County Bridge near Guffey

Courtesy of CDOT; Otero County Bridge at Mile Point 56.6 on US 350

Courtesy of CDOT; Otero County Bridge at Mile Point 47.131 on US 350

Since starting in early August 2022, two 84” diameter pipe structures located near Guffey approximately five miles south of the intersection at County Road 102 on CO HWY 9 have been replaced with two aluminum box culverts (ALBC). This is the first structure in the West Mountain region to be completed, states CDOT.

CDOT says this project site will shut down due to winter conditions in mid-January but will be finished in Spring 2023 with minimal work.

In Spring 2023, CDOT will work on replacing bridges near the following:

Antero Junction at Mile Points 227.10 and 229.47 on US 24

Two additional structures at Mile Points 271.69 and 271.90 on US 24 between Divide and Florissant

An additional bridge near Guffey on CO 9 at Mile Point 20.1.

With its contracting partner, CapitalTezak Joint Venture, CDOT has replaced the first two of nine bridge structures planned along US 350, according to CDOT’s website. Beginning in August, two ALBCs and three reinforced concrete pipes were placed during a 21-day road closure. The two completed structures are located at Mile Point 57.5 and 57.1 just north of Timpas.

The next bridge structures being replaced are north of Timpas, said CDOT. Plans to replace the single-span bridge structure at Mile Point 56.6 began mid-November. It will be replaced with a double-barrel aluminum box structure and is anticipated to be complete in early spring. A three-span timber bridge located at Mile Point 47.131 will be replaced with a single barrel 8 x 14 cast-in-place box culvert, according to CDOT. Work is expected to start in late January and wrap up by early spring as well.

“The work completed as a part of this project will help improve and prolong the life of the bridges, offering a higher quality driving experience for travelers,” says CDOT. “Maintaining the structural integrity of highway bridges is crucial to upholding the safety of all motorists.”

CDOT aims to improve 17 structures so motorists are, “ensured that they are driving on more stable and up-to-date structures with life spans of 100 years.” The three rural highway corridors where structures are being replaced include:

Colorado HWY (CO) 9

US HWY 24

US HWY 350

Fore more information, visit CDOT’s webpage.