DENVER — Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper today voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act that will address climate change, lower health care costs, and pay down the deficit by making wealthy corporations pay their share and taxing stock buybacks.

“The Great Transition is here! This bill is the most comprehensive clean energy initiative we’ve ever seen,” said Hickenlooper. “…We’ll save Colorado families hundreds of dollars on their energy bills and health care costs. All while reducing the deficit. America will help lead the planet into a clean energy economy.”

According to Hickenlooper, the bill will help reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by the end of the decade.

The Inflation Reduction Act is estimated to save families hundreds on their electricity bills while capping prescription drug costs for seniors. Health insurance premiums will be reduced by 52 percent for many Coloradans.

Both @SenatorWarnock & @SenOssoff helped make our majority, and now we’re passing the strongest climate bill in history.



Showin’ the Georgians a li’l Colorado joy! pic.twitter.com/QfRSD9XDRM — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) August 7, 2022 Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper dances in joy after passing the Inflation Reduction Act

Highlights of the bill include:

CLEAN ENERGY & CLIMATE

$373 billion in climate change investments, including more than $100 billion in tax credits for clean energy generation and storage, and $10 billion to support rural electric co-ops purchasing renewables. The generation credits do not expire until the U.S. reduces emissions 75 percent below 2022 levels.

Over $10 billion for home efficiency and electrification upgrades including heat pumps and electric HVAC, rooftop solar, electric stoves, insulating homes for efficiency, and more. This includes 50 percent consumer rebates based on a bill Hickenlooper co-sponsored.

Electric vehicle tax credits to help make purchasing new and used EVs more affordable. The credit provides $7,500 for new cars and $4,000 for used cars.

Up to $20 billion in loans to build new clean vehicle manufacturing facilities across the country and $2 billion in grants to retool existing facilities to build zero-emissions vehicles. Hickenlooper also supported $3 billion to electrify USPS delivery vehicles.



Billions for manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles right here in the United States. The solar manufacturing PTC is based on a bill Hickenlooper co-sponsored.



$2 billion for Department of Energy laboratory infrastructure, including for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden.



The first-ever methane fee will charge emitters $1,500 per ton of leaked methane from oil and gas operations. Methane is significantly more harmful than CO2 to our climate and local air quality. Hickenlooper led Colorado in developing the strongest methane regulations in the country when he was Governor.

Almost $20 billion for climate-smart agricultural tools and practices such as conservation easements, emissions reduction programs, soil improvement, supply chain sustainability efforts, and a range of carbon sequestration strategies.

$4 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation to address Western drought in the Colorado River Basin and other comparably drought-afflicted basins, plus $12.5 million to mitigate drought impacts on Tribes.

Broad reforms to the federal oil and gas leasing system, including increased rental and royalty rates and Hickenlooper’s COMPETES Act, which ends the speculative practice of non-competitive leasing on public lands.

Billions for environmental justice, including $20 billion for zero-emissions technologies and technical assistance in disadvantaged communities and $3 billion in grants to address pollution and other environmental harms.

Investments in burgeoning clean technologies like direct air capture, clean hydrogen, and efforts to lower emissions from construction, manufacturing, and other sectors.

$500 million for public lands conservation, resiliency, and ecosystem restoration projects by the National Park Service (NPS) and Bureau of Land Management, $500 million for hiring NPS employees, $575 million for Bureau of Reclamation water projects, and $246 million for the Fish and Wildlife Service for recovery plans and climate resilience.

LOWERING HEALTH CARE COSTS

Allows Medicare to negotiate the most expensive prescription drugs directly with pharmaceutical companies and helps keep Medicare drug prices from rising faster than inflation. Because the federal government is the largest purchaser of drugs, this has the potential to impact drug prices for those on private insurance plans as well.



Caps out-of-pocket costs for seniors with Medicare at $2,000 a year. Caps out-of-pocket costs for insulin via Medicare at $35 per month.

Extends Affordable Care Act saving for 13 million Americans who purchase insurance plans on the exchange. This helps three out of four Coloradans with plans through Connect for Health Colorado save an average of 52 percent on their monthly premiums.

MAKING BIG CORPORATIONS PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE

The bill includes a 15 percent minimum tax for approximately 200 of the largest corporations with more than $1 billion in profits. In 2020, 55 of the largest corporations paid $0 in federal tax, receiving over $3 billion back from the government in refunds. If teachers and firefighters pay taxes, so should multi-billion dollar corporations.