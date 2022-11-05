(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Stroller Safaris are back for Nocturnal November at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo)!

Stoller Safaris are exploratory experiences for those ages 12 months to 4 years with their guardians in which quests will use all five senses to connect with nature and animals.

The hour-long program includes an animal feeding experience, an animal meet & greet and a gross motor activity.

Stroller Safaris will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 11

Saturday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 26

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Registration will be required prior to attendance. Tickets can be purchased with the link above.