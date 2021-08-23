Strangled woman left at St. Francis ER entrance; police apprehend suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is behind bars after police believe he strangled a woman and left her at a Colorado Springs hospital.

Around 6 o’clock Sunday evening, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital for an unconscious woman who was dropped off at the entrance to the emergency room.

While being treated, medical staff discovered she had two sets of significant ligature marks around her neck, indicating she had been strangled.

Patrol officers were informed by medical staff that if the victim wakes up, she will probably have significant brain damage.

Detectives located the car that was used to drop the victim at a house in unincorporated El Paso County.

While waiting for a search warrant, the vehicle left the house and was stopped by Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit (DVASA) detectives. The suspect was driving the vehicle and was detained.

Based on statements made by the suspect and evidence located at the residence during the execution of a search warrant, probable cause was established to arrest the Harley Felland, 34, for attempted first degree murder – domestic violence.

Felland is being held in the El Paso County Jail with no bond.

CSPD has not released the victim’s current medical status.