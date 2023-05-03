A wave moving up from the southwest ahead of an area of low pressure of the west coast that finally starts moving will bring our best chance of storms over southern Colorado on Thursday. It’s probably our best chance for about a week!

Temperatures are likely to be a little cooler by a few degrees on Thursday, making 70s pretty tough to come by over the mountain valleys and 80 less likely over the plains compared to Wednesday’s high temperatures.

Scattered rain and snow (above 9,000′) showers will occur pretty early in the day over the mountain areas, starting on the western slope in the morning and then shifting into the upper Arkansas River Valley and the northern San Luis Valley through the mid to late morning. In the middle of the day the Pikes Peak Region will see its best chance of getting wet. In the early afternoon a couple storms are likely to develop over the eastern plains. Farther west there may be the redevelopment of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon or early evening before drier air moves in.