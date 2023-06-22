(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) released photos showing the damage severe weather caused along Pueblo County roadways and cautioned drivers to avoid the areas.

PCSO said flooded sections of Overton Road in north Pueblo County and washed-out culvert fields in eastern Pueblo County are also flooded.

  • Dirt is flattened to repair a road in Pueblo County
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
  • A road in Pueblo County damaged due to rain
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
  • Water rushing from a culvert wears down dirt in Pueblo County
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
  • Water flows under a bridge
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
  • A sign saying the road is seen on a dirt road in Pueblo County
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
  • A field in Pueblo County is flooded
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The rains also created hazards on Avondale Boulevard between Highway 50C and Highway 50B closing the road due to flooding.

A road in Pueblo County is flooded
Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
Water covers a road in Pueblo County
Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the La Crosse walking bridge off of La Crosse Avenue near Stockyard Road over Fountain Creek as rising water has made the bridge not safe to cross.

  • Water runs under a bridge in Pueblo
  • Fountain creek flooded
  • Fountain creek flooded