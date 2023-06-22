(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) released photos showing the damage severe weather caused along Pueblo County roadways and cautioned drivers to avoid the areas.

PCSO said flooded sections of Overton Road in north Pueblo County and washed-out culvert fields in eastern Pueblo County are also flooded.

The rains also created hazards on Avondale Boulevard between Highway 50C and Highway 50B closing the road due to flooding.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the La Crosse walking bridge off of La Crosse Avenue near Stockyard Road over Fountain Creek as rising water has made the bridge not safe to cross.