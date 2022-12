(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred early Saturday morning on Dec. 17.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call from a store clerk at a convenience store near the corner of Astrozon Boulevard and Aerotech Drive. The clerk told police that two men armed with handguns had robbed the store.

CSPD said no individuals were injured during the incident.