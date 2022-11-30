(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after attempting to rob a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello Road by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) on Sunday, Nov. 27.

An employee of the store detained the suspect later identified as 31-year-old Michael Salazar until police arrived, which PPD advised against.

At around 9:45 p.m., PPD officers were called to a business on Jerry Murphy Rd. just south of CO-47. When officers arrived, an employee told police the suspect walked into the store, approached the counter with a knife, and demanded money.

Michael Salazar, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The employee, out of fear, ran from Salazar who chased the employee with a knife. A second employee who heard yelling chased Salazar out of the store. The second employee caught Salazar and held the suspect down until officers arrived.

PPD wants to remind citizens of the dangers of apprehending suspects that are or have committed crimes. Officers strongly suggest calling the police and waiting for them to arrive. According to PPD, witnesses should instead take note of any descriptions of cars, people, and what direction suspects leave in. PPD said it is important that everyone remains safe.