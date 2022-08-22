COLORADO SPRINGS – USAA is challenging the nation to help stop soldier suicide by doing burpees. Ben Skee, owner of First Strike Krav Maga is participating in the challenge and he and his dog Annie stopped by FOX21 News to show the team how it’s done.

Skee is doing two burpees for ever dollar raised with a goal of 2,000 burpees or $1,000. The money will go towards Stop Soldier Suicide, a veteran led Non-profit that provides free, confidential, trauma-informed mental health and wellness care to veterans and service members in all 50 states.

Donations to Skee’s effort can be made here, or you can start your own challenge here.