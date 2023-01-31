(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a suspect in an aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft was arrested after they attempted to run from officers and crashed into a PPD cruiser.

According to PPD, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 12:35 p.m. a PPD officer saw a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of East Routt Avenue near McCulley Avenue, the officer recognized the vehicle and license plate as a reported stolen vehicle from Denver.

Police tried to contact the driver, but the vehicle sped away, as the vehicle was driving away it collided with a marked PPD cruiser. Officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle but found it unoccupied in the 900 block of East Abriendo Avenue near West Fairview Avenue.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Officers searched the area and found 51-year-old Antonio Cano hiding in a nearby yard. Cano was identified by a PPD officer as the driver of the Kia Soul.

Cano was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, and driving under restraint.