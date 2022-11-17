(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for suspects following a three-vehicle traffic crash, which revealed one of the vehicles was stolen.

At around 3 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for a traffic crash involving three vehicles.

A witness from one of the vehicles reported to police that Vehicle 1 ran a red light colliding with Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 3. Vehicle 1 rolled over, and the driver suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and was later cited and released for DUI.

CSPD said Vehicle 2 was discovered to be a stolen vehicle in a case being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. A witness reported the driver and passenger of Vehicle 2 ran on foot southbound on N. Academy Blvd before officers arrived. CSPD has not yet located the suspects.

Vehicle 3 had minor damage to their vehicle and the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Southbound N. Academy Boulevard and Eastbound Palmer Park Boulevard were closed for a few hours.