PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to multiple damaged cars and stolen fuel.

Since the beginning of August 2022, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles being damaged when their gas tanks were drilled out for fuel.

Vehicles parked at residences and businesses have been targeted around this city. Police say damage to the vehicles ranges from $500 up to $3,000.

A video of two men has been located from one of the incidents. The blue SUV being used by the suspects were located by the Colorado State Patrol and was determined to be a stolen vehicle at that time.

The two men have not been located.

Pueblo Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact

Detective Shane Pope at (719) 553-2441 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact

Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.