(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) working alongside the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Cañon City Police Department (CCPD), and Pueblo Parole, were able to recover a stolen trailer, four stolen cars, and seized Fentanyl pills that resulted in the arrest of three former Safe Street Criminals.

The fentanyl was seized when a suspicious truck was towed to request a search warrant for the further investigation said PPD.

According to PPD, the arrests happened recently, and all the suspects have new warrants for their arrest. One of the suspects had four warrants, two of which were for motor vehicle theft cases. Another suspect had a $100,000 bond robbery warrant.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Police said, when one of the suspects was contacted in a stolen vehicle he rammed a police vehicle and crashed into a parked truck before attempting to escape on foot. He was immediately captured and PPD said he will face numerous charges.

PPD is asking drivers to not leave their vehicle running unattended, as it can be stolen within minutes and is rarely returned in the same condition.