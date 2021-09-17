BREAKING: STEM school shooter faces life in prison, guilty on 46 counts

UPDATE: DENVER (AP) — Colorado high school gunman gets life in prison without parole in 2019 shooting that killed 1, injured 8.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Convicted STEM school shooter will be sentenced on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in a Douglas County courtroom. A jury returned its verdict on June 15 after a 12-day trial.

The individual was convicted of 46 criminal counts in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May 2019. A student was killed, and several others were injured.

“May 7, 2019, was every parent’s absolute worst nightmare… I cannot imagine the terror these young students went through, being locked in a room, ambushed by two killers with murder in their hearts,” District Attorney John Kellner said.

Life in prison without the possibility of parole is Colorado’s mandatory sentence for an adult convicted of first-degree murder.

The following counts were decided upon by the jury: