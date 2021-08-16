Steel City Art Works to host art gallery reception Sept. 3

PUEBLO, Colo.– Steel City Art Works will be hosting an art gallery reception of “It’s a Little Bit Chile”, including a special showing by Alpha Mu Delta on the First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Sept. 3 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Free wrapped refreshments will be provided, and the gallery show will be available to the public for viewing through the rest of the month.

Gallery artists to be featured include Kathy Chavez, a multi-medium artist, Nancy Goodenough, a landscape and nature pastels artist, Mo Keenan-Mason, a folk art painter, and Jill Moring, a metal fabrications artist.

Alpha Mu Delta’s gallery contributions will also be featured. The group has been in existence since 1925, founded by women to promote the Pueblo art scene through music, art, drama, writing, weaving and clay craftwork.

The gallery is open every Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 4:00 p.m. for in-person shopping hours. During the week, customers are invited to make an appointment through email here for in-person shopping at a selected time.

To learn more about the Steel City Art Works gallery, call 719-542-6838, email steelcityartworks@gmail.com, visit the website and follow the gallery on Facebook and Instagram to see new art, stay up to date on events and more.