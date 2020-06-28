Stay at home: Shattered Glass Restoration

COLORADO SPRINGS – Shattered Glass Restored – Upcycled Mosaics is all about making beautiful mosaics but now because of coronavirus, owner Cathy Tomovich has made it available online.

Cathy hosts zoom mosaic classes. She stated that this is a great way to teach mosaics without getting into the classroom. She said you get the same experience on Zoom as you would in the classroom.

Cathy said she keeps her classes small so everyone gets her full attention.

People who want to get involved can contact Cathy by phone at 708-609-7085 or through social media, Facebook: Shattered Glass Restored – Upcycyled Mosaics and Instagram: Shattered Glass Restored.

She has been teaching mosaic art for the last 4 years in the Colorado Springs area. With the online classes she can ship kits and reach to those outside the area.