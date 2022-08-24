COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Letecia Stauch is set to appear in court at a hearing on Thursday, where the results of her mental evaluation are expected to be revealed.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities found Gannon’s body in Florida.

Gannon Stauch / FOX21 News file photo

Stauch initially pled “not guilty,” but later changed her plea to “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Since Stauch’s return to Colorado, she has been held at the El Paso County Jail undergoing several mental health evaluations.

After multiple delays, the District Court received a copy of the state report regarding Stauch’s sanity evaluation on August 4. Stauch is ordered to appear at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at the El Paso County Judicial Building.

Stick with FOX21 News for updates on the case.