COLORADO SPRINGS — The District Court of El Paso County will hold a status hearing Thursday afternoon for Letecia Stauch, the stepmother arrested on murder charges in connection with 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s disappearance.

On August 25 Stauch’s lawyers filed a motion for a second sanity examination. The judge gave the defense three weeks to see if the state hospital will have a bed for Stauch to get a second sanity evaluation, by an outside (out-of-state) psychiatrist.

The hearing is set for Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. FOX21 News will provide updates when they become available.