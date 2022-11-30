SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Several candlelight vigils statewide in Idaho will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30 in honor of the four slain University of Idaho students at 6 p.m.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were found killed in a homicide that took place off-campus on Nov. 13.

“Since then, Vandal Family members and many others have expressed a desire to show or give support,” the University of Idaho said in a statement. “Your thoughts, prayers, and concern for the victims, their families, and our campus community are greatly appreciated.”

A candlelight vigil hosted at ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center will be held to honor their memories.

Following suit, candlelight vigils have been planned in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Sandpoint, Boise, McCall, Ketchum, and various Eastern Idaho colleges. All vigils will be in sync with the main candlelight vigil held in Moscow.