(COLORADO) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently announced the results of a year-long nationwide operation targeting the distribution of deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD), Operation Last Mile aimed to curb illegal narcotics in the “last mile” of distribution by people associated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels. The RMFD covers the four states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Montana.

During Operation Last Mile, the RMFD removed more than 375,000 fentanyl pills and 25 pounds of fentanyl powder from its communities. This equates to more than 865,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl no longer available to harm communities.

Courtesy: DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division

Of the 72 investigations, 60 are tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and 12 to the Jalisco Cartel.

“These cartels thrive as a result of their relationships with local and regional distribution networks, oftentimes which are gang related. Operation Last Mile focused on those networks most responsible for the trafficking of drugs and violence here at home,” said RMFD Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. “In one example, we investigated a violent street gang and apprehended the ringleader and his associates responsible for the related drug trafficking activity. Disrupting the work of these local organizations is what will ultimately make our communities safer and healthier.”

In addition, the RMFD seized 126 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 100 guns, recovered $1.8 million in assets and made 65 arrests. 17 of the RMFD’s cases involved a social media platform and 25 cases were tied to an encrypted communications platform.

Nationally, Operation Last Mile resulted in the seizure of nearly 193 million deadly doses of fentanyl, 3,337 arrests, 8,497 guns, and more than $100 million.