Woman found shot to death in Highlands Ranch prompts lockdown as police look for suspect

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning that officers are at an “active crime scene” in the area of Park Central Drive in Highlands Ranch.

Police told FOX31 they received a call at 8:50 a.m. about a woman found shot and killed in her car in a parking lot off Park Central Drive.

Officers added they are looking for a suspect who may be dangerous. They do not have a description of the suspect.

We have an active homicide investigation in the area of Park Central Dr and Lucent in Highlands Ranch. We have one victim and looking for an unknown suspect at this time. If you have any information please call 3036607500. No current suspect description. pic.twitter.com/MUQ8DB4JPV — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 4, 2021

The area has many restaurants, including Mad Greens, Starbucks and Shake Shack. It is also located next to a hospital.

On Twitter, the sheriff’s office said to avoid the area, and if anyone is in the area, they should shelter in place and report “anything that may seem suspicious.”

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.