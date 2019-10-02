Woman caught on camera keying Tesla

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CNN) — Police are looking for a woman who was caught on video keying a Tesla at a schools parking lot.

The owner is taking action too. He posted the video of the woman on social media and it went viral.

“Typically crimes like this are hard for investigators because there’s no evidence left at the scene. But in this case the on board cameras of this Tesla caught everything,” reporter Conor McCue explained.

Alan Tweedie’s prized-possession is his 2018 Tesla model three.

He uses it to commute everywhere and never had a problem until Saturday morning when he parked at Legacy High School for his daughter’s nearby soccer game.

“You can feel down to bare metal and you can see it’s scratched all the way completely through the paint,” Alan Tweedie said.

Tweedie said he found the damage when he got home. That’s when he decided to test his car’s newest feature, nine motion-capturing cameras placed in several strategic places.

“Then found one where a woman distinctly came around with the key in her hand,” Tweedie said. “Stuck it right in the side, walked all the way around. Very angry, very purposeful, definitely trying to conceal it. You can see she’s got it down by her hip.”

Tweedie was shocked. He said he doesn’t recognize the woman or know why she did it but says there’s no way it was random.

He has since filed a report with Broomfield Police but decided to take matters into his own hands too. His video of the keying now has more than 100,000 views on Facebook.

“It’s really speaks to the level of anger for a crime like this that so many people are willing to spread it and share the word and try to help us find it because nobody likes this,” Tweedie said. “This is my car, but it could be yours next.”

Since the damage is estimated at more than $2,000, Broomfield Police said the woman will likely face felony charges. Tweedie said the possible punishment fits the crime.

“Turn yourself in,” Tweedie added. “Do the right thing, be a better person than you were yesterday when you were gouging the side of my car. ”

If you recognize the woman in the video, Broomfield Police ask for you to call (303) 438-6400 and ask for Officer Lundsford.