Woman and girls held at gunpoint sue Aurora police

DENVER (AP) — Four Black girls who were mistakenly detained by Colorado police at gunpoint over a suspected stolen car have filed a civil lawsuit against police and the city of Aurora.

The case was filed in state court on Monday. Under a police reform bill passed amid protests over racial injustice, a state lawsuit allows the five officers named in the suit to be held financially liable for any judgment awarded in the case.

The incident in August 2020 attracted national attention after a video of the four girls being detained — some in tears — was posted on social media.