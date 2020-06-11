Woman and boy killed in Chaffee County house fire

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — A woman and a boy were killed in a house fire in Chaffee County overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a home just west of Highway 24 about a mile north of Buena Vista. A man and a girl were able to escape, but a woman and boy were still inside when firefighters arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Firefighters entered the home while it was on fire and removed the woman and boy, but they were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The man who escaped was airlifted to a regional burn center. The girl was released to family.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.