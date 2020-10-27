Wolf Creek Ski area becomes first to open in Colorado for 20-21 season

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Wolf Creek Ski Area announced on Tuesday that it will open on Wednesday, making it the first ski area to open in Colorado for the 2020-2021 season.

Wolf Creek Ski Area said it has received approval from the Silver Thread Health District for its pre-season COVID-19 plan.

Wolf Creek said it received 22 inches from the Sunday and Monday storm.

Treasure, Bonanza and Nova will be operating this Wednesday through Sunday, with a complete November schedule to be determined by Sunday.

The ski area will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lift tickets will be at the Local Appreciation Rates. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket office.

According to the preseason plan, guests will have access only to the lifts and restrooms. No other amenities, such as indoor lodging/seating areas, food service, ski school, rentals, etc. will be offered.

Colorado state guidelines require wearing face masks and social distancing in all indoor and outdoor public places. This includes buildings, in the base area, and riding a lift. Masks are required outdoors while in the base area and while in ticket and lift lines. Tickets will not be sold to anyone without a mask or face covering. Any guests refusing to follow state guidelines will be asked to leave. Other guidelines include: