Witness describes shooting at Boulder King Soopers

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was inside a Boulder King Soopers when a gunman opened fire Monday described the reaction as “like a stampede.”

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in the shooting.

The shooting began around 2:30 p.m. Witnesses who were inside King Soopers heard the gunshots in the front of the store.

People inside the grocery store describe the panic as a stampede, with everyone trying to head to the exits. Jim Bentz from Longmont said he was in the meat section of the grocery store when he heard the gunshots.

“There was a loud sound, I’d never heard before and it was obvious that it was a weapon, we all started running out the back,” Bentz said. “It was like a stampede, we were so close, we were scared of our lives.”

As soon as he made it to safety, he called his dad and friends to tell them that he had made it out and was ok. He said he never saw the shooter, just heard the gunfire.

The investigation will take at least five days to complete, according to Boulder police. The name of the suspect and the motive have not been released. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple fatalities, one @boulderpolice officer killed. Suspect is in custody. If you were a witness to the King Soopers shooting today you are asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333. @FOX21News — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) March 23, 2021

Police have not said when the suspect will be in court.

“The entire King Soopers community offer our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and first responders who so bravely responded,” King Soopers spokesperson Kelly McGannon said.

List of agencies I’ve seen here: Boulder, Arvada, Golden, Broomfield, Denver, Erie. I’m likely missing some but this is what I see so far. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/SxQsYDtPBD — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) March 22, 2021

Boulder Police will be holding a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Boulder Police Department.