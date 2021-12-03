Winter Park Resort named Best Ski Resort in North America for third time by USA Today

WINTER PARK, Colo. — For the third time, USA Today readers have named Winter Park Resort as the best in North America.

Winter Park beat out 19 other nominated North American resorts for the coveted title.

Every year USA Today’s ski and adventure travel experts curate a top 20 list of the best ski resorts in North America. Then, they turn over voting to readers, who choose their favorite after a month of public voting.

“USA Today readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time at Winter Park, no matter what adventure they choose. Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort vice president of marketing.

About Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort is located less than 70 miles from the city of Denver. Flanked by the dramatic Continental Divide, the resort is defined by its pure natural environment, a strong pioneering heritage, and its unique Colorado adventure culture. During the winter, Winter Park receives some of the state’s most consistent snowfall across its 3000 acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today’s #1 Ski Resort in North America two years in a row. During summer, the resort is home to renowned Trestle bike park, and has numerously been named as Colorado’s Top Adventure Town. For more information, visit winterparkresort.com.

About 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do. Nominees in all categories are chosen editorially by a panel of experts. Readers can vote once per category, per day. New contests launch every other Monday, and after four weeks of voting, each contest closes, and USA Today announces winners the following Friday.