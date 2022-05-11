DENVER — Soon Colorado voters will be asked whether they think a pandemic-era program to provide free breakfast and lunch to students should continue.

The federal government will end the program after next school year (2022/2023), but this fall, state voters can decide if they want to continue the $100 million program. If so, they’d have to pay for it, by limiting tax deductions for higher-earning Coloradans.

Advocates say they noted as much as a 40% increase in participation in the school lunch program after the federal government made it free and universal at the start of the pandemic.