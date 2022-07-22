DENVER — Colorado voters will get to decide whether or not to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms this November, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Proponents have gathered more than enough signatures to put the question on the ballot.

The “Natural Medicine Act of 2022” would decriminalize psilocybin, also known as psychedelic or “magic” mushrooms, for people aged 21 and up.

Psychedelics have been used to treat ailments such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, and depression.

The initiative is looking to expand the state’s approach to treating mental health disorders with these drugs – either at home or at “healing” centers.

Denver voters decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms in 2019.