“Wildfire thunderstorm” causes extreme growth in Pine Gulch fire

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pine Gulch Fire burning in western Colorado grew more than 37,000 acres overnight due to a “wildfire thunderstorm.”

FOX31 Meteorologist Chris Tomer said wildfires can create their own weather. Early Wednesday morning, the Pine Gulch wildfire generated vigorous pyrocumulus with frequent dry lightning – essentially its own “wildfire thunderstorm”; extreme wildfire behavior.

Watch this radar/satellite loop. Tomer overlayed echo tops, which indicate how high into the atmosphere the “wildfire thunderstorm” reached. In this case it reached 31,000 feet, which is jet stream level.