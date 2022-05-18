PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Forest officials in southwest COlorado say a wildfire burning northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport has grown rapidly in size and is now forcing evacuations.

By about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, what’s now dubbed “The Plumtaw Fire,” had grown from approximately 50-70 acres at 5 p.m. – to about 600 acres.

“We still have multiple resources on scene monitoring fire activity. The Town of Pagosa Springs will be inundated with smoke [Tuesday] through [Wednesday] morning as things cool down and the smoke settles into the valley,” the Archuleta Sheriff’s Office shared on social media.

Evacuation notices have been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans Neighborhood.

The fire is burning just northwest of the airport, which is about two miles west of the intersection of Plumtaw and 4 Mile Roads – near the Mineral and Archuleta County Line.

People who need evacuation information can call 970-422-7084.