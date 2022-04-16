LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire near Lyons has prompted officials to order mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon.

The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.

(9:10 a.m. Saturday): Larimer County Sheriff has confirmed there was no fire movement over Friday night. The estimated acreage is 114 acres. This is a decrease from the initial report of 300 acres burned, as crews were able to get better mapping from aircraft. Containment of the fire is at 30% and no structures have been lost.

(9:15 p.m.): The evacuation center at LifeBridge Christian Church is closed for the night. Red Cross volunteers are on standby for any further help needed.

(9:06 p.m.): The evacuation map has been updated 37E Fire for the area north of Lyons. Here is the most updated evacuation map. There are currently 130 firefighters currently battling the blaze as more head to the scene.

(7:55 p.m.): The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is estimated to be around 300 acres and is currently 0% contained.

(7:38 p.m.): Voluntary evacuations have been advised for those living on Chimney Hollow Road east to County Road 31 and north to Sprague. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations.

(6:48 p.m.): Reports of electric poles being damaged by fire have come in as 437 residents are currently without power. Crews are currently working to get that restored.

(6:23 p.m.): Road closure of 71 N (Blue Mountain Road) at the intersection of Highway 36 and N. 53rd Street, at the intersection of Highway 66.

(5:54 p.m.): More mandatory evacuations: south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder county line.

(5:49 p.m.): The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said there is one section of road, Moss Rock Drive, that dips into Boulder County that has been issued an evacuation notice and those feeling unsafe around that area should not wait for an evacuation notice.

(5:25 p.m.): New mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents on Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer/Boulder County line.

(5:07 p.m.): The evacuation point is at the Lifebridge Church parking lot, 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.