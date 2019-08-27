Wildfire burning in northeastern Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A fire burning close to 40 acres has been named the Shawnee Peak Fire.

According to the US Forest Service, fire crews were first called around 3:15 Monday afternoon. The blaze is burning five or six miles southwest of Bailey, which is near Shawnee Peak, west of Kenosha Pass, in the Lost Creek Wilderness Area.

Experts say hot, dry weather is fueling the flames. No homes or structures are being threatened at this time. There are also no evacuation orders in place either.

As of about 5:40 p.m., the fire’s size was estimated at 37 acres. Its cause is unknown. Containment is zero, at this time.

At 5:50 p.m., the Forest Service said air resources were fighting the fire. However, Platte Canyon Fire Department firefighters are on the ground still trying to reach it.

The fire is burning in an area that last had rainfall on Aug. 9, when about 1/3 of an inch fell. The area’s rainfall this August is 24% of normal, and 44% of normal for the summer, according to KDVR Meteorologist Matt Makens. Temperatures in the area have been running slightly over one degree warmer than average this summer.

