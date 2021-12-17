Why the Grand Junction Police Department wants to hire more officers — specifically women officers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Grand Junction residents may soon see more Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) badges worn on the chests of women.

Thursday, GJPD announced it is participating in a new recruiting effort meant to attract law enforcement applicants, specifically women.

The 30×30 campaign is a national initiative to attract, hire, and retain qualified female police officers by creating a welcoming and supportive place to work and thrive.

According to the 30×30 campaign, although women make up slightly more than half of the population in the United States, only roughly 12% of police officers in the United States are women. Some research has shown that female officers use less physical force than men and are more effective at de-escalating violent situations.

Our ultimate goal is to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030, and to ensure police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers. 30×30

“We believe we can continue to grow and improve, and creating a more diverse police force is part of that effort,” Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said. “Diverse work groups are more effective, more creative, more resilient, and better at problem solving. We want more for our agency and our community, and we know that women make the culture of law enforcement better.”

GJPD plans to use photos and videos of current female GJPD officers, via social media and other platforms, to “attract strong, compassionate, intelligent females who are looking for a career in a supportive community where they can truly make a difference…” as well as “…attract a diverse pool of applicants who believe that our progressive and innovative style of policing might be a good fit for them.”

GJPD joins just four other police departments who are participating in the 30×30 campaign. Those departments include the Boulder Police Department, the Denver Police Department, the Fort Morgan Police Department, and the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department.

