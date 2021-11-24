Which local grocery stores have the cheapest ‘Thanksgiving Meals-To-Go’?

DENVER (KDVR) — With the price of Thanksgiving dinner this year being higher than it’s ever been, many Coloradans are looking for alternative options.

On of those options is: Already-Made Bundled Meals To Go.

These pre-packaged meals include everything, from turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie (to name a few).

The folks over at the consumer website Mile High On The Cheap went through every local grocery store in the Denver metro-area to find which have the best bundled pricing.

The group found for a meal to go at King Soopers, which would serve 6-8 people, the cost is around $75.

Safeway’s bundle feeds the same number of people and is $74.99.

Things get a little pricier when you head over to Sprouts.

Their meal package for 6-8 guests is $79.99.

On the more expensive side, at Whole Foods, a classic roasted turkey dinner for four starts at $84.99, but if you’re looking to feed 8 people, the package will cost you $139.99.

“If you buy from some of the chain restaurants, Boston Market, Cracker Barrel, these places that have meals to go — that’s going to work out to maybe $10-$12 a person, which is still a great deal for a lot of food and you’re probably going to have really leftovers,” said Laura Daily, publisher of Mile High on The Cheap.

To see the consumer group’s full listings, click here.

