Which Colorado counties are requiring masks?

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, several counties have announced new mask requirements.
Here is the full list of counties with a mask requirement.
- Adams County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
- Arapahoe County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
- Boulder County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
- Denver County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status unless a business can verify that at least 95% of the people inside are fully vaccinated.
- Jefferson County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.
- Larimer County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.
- Pitkin County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
- San Miguel County: Masks required for all people age 2 and up when entering, waiting in line to enter, and while inside most all public places regardless of vaccination status.