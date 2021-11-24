Which Colorado counties are requiring masks?

State

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images: Colorado mask

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, several counties have announced new mask requirements.

Here is the full list of counties with a mask requirement.

  • Adams County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
  • Arapahoe County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
  • Boulder County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
  • Denver County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status unless a business can verify that at least 95% of the people inside are fully vaccinated.
  • Jefferson County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.
  • Larimer County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.
  • Pitkin County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.
  • San Miguel County: Masks required for all people age 2 and up when entering, waiting in line to enter, and while inside most all public places regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 