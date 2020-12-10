Where to find the best unique holiday gifts from Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite the pandemic, a new survey shows nearly 3 out of 4 shoppers plans to spend more or the same amount on gifts this holiday season as they did last year.

In our state, the Office of Economic Development is hoping Coloradans will direct some of their money towards small businesses who are struggling to survive right now.

A great way to help them out and find unique, locally crafted gifts is through the #ShopLocalColorado campaign.

Its website is super handy and offers a wide variety of options and resources.

Overall, there are more than 600,000 small businesses to choose from in Colorado (many of which are featured on the site).

“So if you’re feeling like you’re not able to go out in person, a lot of those have online options to get Colorado made items or to get items shipped to you that are hosted by our amazing small businesses all throughout Colorado. It makes it super simple to find,” said Kat Papenbrock with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Due to COVID, plenty of small businesses in Colorado have had to shift their operations and evolve.

Kevin Snow found himself doing just that earlier this year when he created ‘Treasure Box Tours’.

Snow spent more than 15 years giving in-person tours of Colorado, but after social distancing became a thing – he knew he had to switch things up.

“I guess the most important thing is trying to figure out how to survive a new paradigm until we can get back to the old one,” Snow said.

Rather than giving a traditional tour, ‘Treasure Box Tours’ allows a person to go on their own personal tour.

A box simply arrives at your home and inside it you’ll find plenty of local Colorado snacks and souvenirs, along with a guided tour map.

“You get your box and everything is in it. So you don’t have to see anyone other than the people you normally see as you go out to tour,” Snow said.

