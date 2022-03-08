DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.17 overnight, soaring above the all-time high for average gasoline prices in 2008.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.75 on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel rose to $3.83.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

Valero- Springfield: $3.30 Sam’s Club- Thornton: $3.31 Circle K- Fort Lupton: $3.35 Sam’s Club- Evans: $3.35 Safeway- Federal Heights: $3.35 Phillips 66- Fort Lupton: $3.39 Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.40 Costco– Aurora: $3.41 Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.41 Costco- Thornton: $3.41

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.30.