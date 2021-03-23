What we know about the suspect in the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department says the suspect in the King Soopers shooting has been identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada.

Ahmad Alissa is accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

BPD said officers were dispatched to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. for a report of an active shooter.

Officers entered the store within minutes and made contact with Alissa. Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was shot, according to BPD. He was taken into custody around 3:28 p.m.

Alissa was then taken to the hospital and is expected to be released and transported to the Boulder County Jail on Tuesday.

A court document obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers shows Alissa had a run-in with the law in 2017 when he was accused of “cold cocking” a classmate at school.

The victim, according to the records, fell to the floor after the suspect was accused of punching him in the head. The victim suffered bruising, swelling, and cuts to the head as well as pain, according to the records.

The court records suggest that Alissa was concerned because he said the victim “had made fun of him and called him racial names weeks earlier.”

Court records show Alissa pleaded guilty to an assault charge in the case in 2018.