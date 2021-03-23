What we know about the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

State

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police on Tuesday morning released the names of the 10 people killed in a shooting at King Soopers Monday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as:

  • Denny Strong, 20
  • Nevin Stanisic, 23
  • Rikki Olds, 25
  • Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
  • Suzanne Fountain, 59
  • Teri Leiker, 51: Teri was an employee at King Soopers, where she’d worked for 31 years.
  • Eric Talley, 51: Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty.
  • Kevin Mahoney, 61
  • Lynn Murray, 62
  • Jody Waters, 65

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Arvada, is charged with 10 counts of murder. He remains in the hospital, but is expected to be booked into jail later Tuesday.

