What we know about the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police on Tuesday morning released the names of the 10 people killed in a shooting at King Soopers Monday afternoon.

Today Colorado mourns the loss of the 10 victims of the #BoulderShooting. My heart aches for their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/1jb6QB3aeQ — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 23, 2021

The victims have been identified as:

Denny Strong , 20

, 20 Nevin Stanisic , 23

, 23 Rikki Olds , 25

, 25 Tralona Bartkowiak , 49

, 49 Suzanne Fountain , 59

, 59 Teri Leiker , 51: Teri was an employee at King Soopers, where she’d worked for 31 years.

, 51: Teri was an employee at King Soopers, where she’d worked for 31 years. Eric Talley , 51: Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty .

, 51: Eric was a . Kevin Mahoney , 61

, 61 Lynn Murray , 62

, 62 Jody Waters, 65

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Arvada, is charged with 10 counts of murder. He remains in the hospital, but is expected to be booked into jail later Tuesday.

