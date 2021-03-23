What we know about the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police on Tuesday morning released the names of the 10 people killed in a shooting at King Soopers Monday afternoon.
The victims have been identified as:
- Denny Strong, 20
- Nevin Stanisic, 23
- Rikki Olds, 25
- Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
- Suzanne Fountain, 59
- Teri Leiker, 51: Teri was an employee at King Soopers, where she’d worked for 31 years.
- Eric Talley, 51: Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty.
- Kevin Mahoney, 61
- Lynn Murray, 62
- Jody Waters, 65
The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Arvada, is charged with 10 counts of murder. He remains in the hospital, but is expected to be booked into jail later Tuesday.
More coverage:
- Live updates: Boulder King Soopers shooting
- What we know about Boulder officer Eric Talley, killed in King Soopers shooting
- How to help victims of the King Soopers shooting in Boulder
- Colorado leaders react to King Soopers shooting in Boulder