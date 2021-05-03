What should I do if I’m attacked by a black bear?

DENVER (KDVR) — Bear attacks are extremely rare in Colorado. Deadly bear attacks are even more rare. There have only been four documented deadly bear attacks in our state, including one that happened on Friday near Durango.

If you are attacked by a bear, one of the most important reminders from the National Park Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is to not play dead.

The National Park Service says instead, you should try to escape to a secure place such as a car or building. If escape is not possible, try to ﬁght back using any object available. Concentrate your kicks and blows on the bear’s face and muzzle.

Here are a list of tips from CPW:

CPW said this is what you should do if you see a bear on a trail:

Stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. Talk in a normal tone of voice. Be sure the bear has an escape route.

Never run or climb a tree.

If you see cubs, their mother is usually close by. Leave the area immediately.

CPW said this is what you should do if a bear does not leave:

A bear standing up is just trying to identify what you are by getting a better look and smell.

Wave your arms slowly overhead and talk calmly. If the bear huffs, pops it jaws or stomps a paw, it wants you to give it space.

Step off the trail to the downhill side, keep looking at the bear, and slowly back away until the bear is out of sight.

CPW said this is what you should do if a bear approaches:

A bear knowingly approaching a person could be a food-conditioned bear looking for a handout or, very rarely, an aggressive bear. Don’t feed this type of bear: instead, stand your ground. Yell or throw small rocks in the direction of the bear.

Get out your bear spray and use it when the bear is about 40 feet away.

If you’re attacked, don’t play dead. Fight back with anything available. People have successfully defended them­selves with pen knives, trekking poles, and even bare hands.

CPW shared these tips on how to protect yourself while you’re hiking: