West Metro Fire: Lakewood grass fire was human-caused; evacuation orders lifted

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Morrison Road was shut down in both directions and evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon due to a large grass fire in Lakewood.

The neighborhood east of the fire from Owens Lane to Kipling was under an evacuation order.

“A lot of people think there’s a fire season in Colorado and there is not,” said Ronda Scholting with West Metro Fire Rescue. “We just have to have the right conditions and the conditions today were prime for a fire like this.”

West Metro says the fire burned an estimated 446 acres and was human-caused. However, it is currently unclear if the fire was set intentionally or accidentally.

“When you look at the potential for what this fire could have done, I think this was a very successful day,” said Scholting.

Around 6:30 p.m., fire officials lifted the evacuation order and evacuees who were sent to Bear Creek High School were able to return home.

About 7 p.m., West Metro said the fire was 100% contained.

Residents described the day as a nerve-wracking waiting game.

“You don’t know if you can come back for your things, so you pick up the most valuable things and take pictures of things you can’t fit in your car,” said Krystal Chandlar, who was evacuated around 1:30 p.m. when the fire started to rapidly spread.

Wind and dry conditions made it easy for what officials believe was a human-caused spark to grow into a massive fire that tore through parts of Bear Creek Lake Park and Fox Hollow Golf Course. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No buildings were damaged in the fire. If you have any information about what may started it, you should call West Metro Fire at 303-539-9531.

The fire is separate from one burning in Cherry Creek State Park in the southeast part of the metro area.